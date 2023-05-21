AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $133.17 on Thursday. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $1,733,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

