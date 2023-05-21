Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.32 or 0.00053223 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $77.73 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,083,581 coins and its circulating supply is 334,020,861 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

