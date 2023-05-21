AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.61

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and traded as low as $29.93. AXA shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 82,059 shares changing hands.

AXA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.4742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

