Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29.98 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00025510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $797.55 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,742.08 or 1.00039059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,335.3265201 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.02764938 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $25,845,184.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

