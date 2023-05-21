Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAN remained flat at $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,322,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,752. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $45,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $9,521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

