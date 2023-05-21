BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited Stock Down 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

BankUnited stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

