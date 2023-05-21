Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Banner Stock Down 2.4 %
BANR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Banner by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
