Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 12,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $682.25. 2,296,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $684.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

