Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 59,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 521,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,803,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.88. 4,470,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.