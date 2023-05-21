Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,078 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,967,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,400 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 43,474,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,769,016. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

