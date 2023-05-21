Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 4,016,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

