Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,557,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

