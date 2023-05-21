Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock remained flat at $137.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

