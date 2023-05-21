Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,008,000 after buying an additional 1,205,585 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,749,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,906,000 after buying an additional 339,504 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 8,733,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,081,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

