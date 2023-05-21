Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $15.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.