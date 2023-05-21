Bit Digital (BTBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd.

Bit Digital Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bit Digital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 670,658 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bit Digital Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

