Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 5.5% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $28,824.25 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00128842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00062714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027789 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

