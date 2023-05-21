BitShares (BTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $335,933.77

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $335,933.77 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003359 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003081 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,984,794 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

