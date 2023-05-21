BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 162,206 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHK opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.