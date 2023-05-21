Blair William & Co. IL Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $254.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

