Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

