BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.44

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.44 and traded as low as C$11.26. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 206,491 shares trading hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.55.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th.

