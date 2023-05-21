BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.20 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. BNB has a market cap of $48.20 billion and approximately $308.47 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $309.24 or 0.01151005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,437 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,521.24191472. The last known price of BNB is 310.69474526 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1382 active market(s) with $308,990,132.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

