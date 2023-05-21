BNB (BNB) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $305.66 or 0.01146398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.64 billion and $316.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,354 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,521.24191472. The last known price of BNB is 310.69474526 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1382 active market(s) with $308,990,132.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

