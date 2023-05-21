Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,726 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $26,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

