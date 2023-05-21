Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $33.54 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $682.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $684.95. The company has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

