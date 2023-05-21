Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 415,741 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,741 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $40,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,351,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

