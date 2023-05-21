Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after buying an additional 1,287,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.04 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

