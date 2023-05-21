Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,715 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 207,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.