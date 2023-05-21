Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $37.22 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,215,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,891,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,009,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $588.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $600.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.73. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.