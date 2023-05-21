Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.