Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

CF Industries stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

