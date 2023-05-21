Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

