Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT opened at $454.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.29 and a 200-day moving average of $473.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

