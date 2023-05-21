Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

