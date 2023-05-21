Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $65.44

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.44.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of CIEN opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,623 shares of company stock worth $1,148,690. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
