Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $65.44

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,623 shares of company stock worth $1,148,690. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.