Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $200.75

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

