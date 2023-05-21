Brokerages Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target at $3.72

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.
Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.
