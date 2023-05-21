Brokerages Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target at $3.72

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0824 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

