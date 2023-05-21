Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $47.33

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

