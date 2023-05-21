Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $99.89

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,722 shares of company stock worth $12,190,275. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

