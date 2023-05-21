Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

