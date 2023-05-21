Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $167.88 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

