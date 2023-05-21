Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.79 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.