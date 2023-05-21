Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.79 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

