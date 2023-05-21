CannabisCoin One Day Volume Tops $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $477,925.40 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,903.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00341411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.42 or 0.00559101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00427670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

