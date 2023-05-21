Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 154.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

