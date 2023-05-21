CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

