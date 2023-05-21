CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
ACDSF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.