CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.10 Average PT from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 442,953 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

