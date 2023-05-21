Casper Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $529.01 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,730,175,662 coins and its circulating supply is 11,027,364,983 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,728,057,238 with 11,025,373,483 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04979095 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,095,978.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

