Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 512,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 810,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 101,329 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

