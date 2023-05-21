Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,788 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.34% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $104,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. 2,119,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

